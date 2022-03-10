UP Election Results 2022: Know all About Losing Deposits and Hung Assembly

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in five states -Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - is underway. While Uttar Pradesh and Manipur voted in seven and two phases, respectively, the other three states had a single-phase polling. Now, as the result day is here, people would certainly hear terms like ‘hung assembly’, ‘losing deposit’, and other election terminologies.

Assembly Elections Results 2022: What does losing deposit mean?

The Representation of the People Act, 1951 mandates every candidate to deposit a certain amount with the Election Commission to contest polls. This amount is different for parliamentary and assembly elections. To contest for the seat of a Member of Parliament, a candidate needs to deposit Rs 25,000, while the amount for MLA candidates is Rs 10,000.

A candidate needs to secure at least 1/6th of the votes polled in the constituency they are contesting in order to get back their deposit. Candidates, who fail to get the required number of votes, lose their deposits.

What do you mean by a hung assembly?

Hung assembly is a situation where all the political parties in a particular state fail to reach the majority mark. For instance, Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats. And since the majority mark is one more than 50 percent seats, the number is 202. If none of the political parties is able to get 202 seats in UP, it’s called hung assembly.

In such a situation, the party that gets the majority seats tries to form the government with the support of other parties.

What is the majority mark in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur?

As mentioned above, the majority mark in Uttar Pradesh is 202. Punjab has 117 assembly seats, and the majority mark in the state is 59. Similarly, Uttarakhand has 70 assembly seats, and a party needs to win in at least 36 constituencies to cross the majority mark. Goa has 40 seats, so the majority mark is 21 seats.

For the northeastern state of Manipur, the majority mark is 31 since it has 60 assembly seats.

