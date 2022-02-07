UP Elections 2022: Know Who is State’s Youngest CM as Parties Bet on Youth Power

The high stake Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is inching closer to the first phase of voting on February 10. While the election seems to be narrowing down to a bipolar contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance and Samajwadi Party led coalition, the significance of Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati and Congress can’t be ruled out yet. In the country’s most populous state, where a large section of voters are under the age of 30, the election is also panning out to be a contest between young leaders.

Parties have trusted younger candidates more in ticket distribution and the swing of young voters is likely to decide the outcome of election results. Both the ruling BJP and main opponent SP camps are being led by young leaders. The opposition campaign is being led by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his young alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Jayant Chaudhary. CM Yogi Adityanath is also among the youngest CMs in the country currently.

BJP’s campaign in the state is being supervised by two young ministers of the Modi cabinet— Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan. BJP’s ally Apna Dal is also being led by a young woman politician, Anupriya Patel, a prominent OBC figure in eastern UP.

UP’s Youngest CM

When SP received a clear majority in the 2012 assembly election, Akhilesh Yadav was passed the leadership baton by his father and then party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. He took oath as the 20th chief minister of UP at the age of 38 and became the youngest CM of the state. BSP supremo Mayawati, when she took over as the Chief Minister for the first time in 1995, was 39-years-old.

In 2017, when the BJP gave the command of UP in the hands of Yogi Adityanath, he was 44 years old.

