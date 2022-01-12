UP Elections 2022: Meet CM Yogi Adityanath’s Crazy Fan on a Saffron Tricycle

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 will be held in seven phases starting from February 10. In the first phase, the voting will be held in the Meerut Assembly seat. All the political parties and their supporters have intensified campaigning seeking support for the candidates of their choice.

One of the supporters of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a differently abled person, is roaming around on the streets of Meerut seeking support for the Bharatiya Janata Party. What’s more, he has even covered himself with a saffron towel and got numerous tattoos of the UP CM on his body.

This fan of Yogi Adityanath, named Amit Gaur, can be identified from a mile away because of his strange choice of attire. Apart from his clothing, his tricycle has also become the center of attraction. His tricycle is also completely saffron in colour. He has decorated it with memorabilia of the UP CM and BJP.

Amit says that he had tried to meet then-CM Akhilesh Yadav, in 2013, but could not succeed. Eventually, on July 28 last year, he met CM Yogi Adityanath, thereby fulfilling his long-cherished dream. After meeting the CM, he got the tricycle as a gift on August 15. Amit was so overwhelmed by the gift that he started introducing himself as the biggest fan of the CM.

Amit claims that this time the BJP will cross the 300 mark. Whether that becomes a reality remains to be seen; but the case of Amit Gaur certainly demonstrates CM Yogi Aditynath’s following among the masses.

