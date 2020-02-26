Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Employer Rapes Minor Helper, Kills Her Newborn

Vibhash, the accused raped the girl at his residence and threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. The girl became pregnant and delivered a baby.

IANS

Updated:February 26, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Employer Rapes Minor Helper, Kills Her Newborn
Representative image.

Lucknow: A 16-year-old girl working as a maid was allegedly raped by her employer, who later killed the baby girl born to the minor with her mother's help. The Gorakhpur Police have sent the minor to a shelter home and her mother to district jail on Sunday evening while a hunt has been launched for the employer who is absconding.

According to the police, the girl worked as a maid at the residence of Vibhash Singh (30) in Pipiganj police station area. Vibhash, who is married, raped the girl at his residence and threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. The girl became pregnant and delivered a baby. When Singh came to know about it, he slammed the baby hard on the ground and killed it with the help of girl's mother.

The minor's mother threw the body in bushes, but it was recovered by police on January 31. It took some time for the police to link the clues and when the minor and her mother were questioned, the mother confessed to the crime. Police have arrested the woman and booked Vibhash Singh for rape, giving threat, murder, hiding evidence, criminal conspiracy and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram