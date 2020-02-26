UP Employer Rapes Minor Helper, Kills Her Newborn
Vibhash, the accused raped the girl at his residence and threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. The girl became pregnant and delivered a baby.
Representative image.
Lucknow: A 16-year-old girl working as a maid was allegedly raped by her employer, who later killed the baby girl born to the minor with her mother's help. The Gorakhpur Police have sent the minor to a shelter home and her mother to district jail on Sunday evening while a hunt has been launched for the employer who is absconding.
According to the police, the girl worked as a maid at the residence of Vibhash Singh (30) in Pipiganj police station area. Vibhash, who is married, raped the girl at his residence and threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. The girl became pregnant and delivered a baby. When Singh came to know about it, he slammed the baby hard on the ground and killed it with the help of girl's mother.
The minor's mother threw the body in bushes, but it was recovered by police on January 31. It took some time for the police to link the clues and when the minor and her mother were questioned, the mother confessed to the crime. Police have arrested the woman and booked Vibhash Singh for rape, giving threat, murder, hiding evidence, criminal conspiracy and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
