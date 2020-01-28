UP Engineers Given Ropes, Told to Keep Stray Animals Away from Roads During CM Yogi’s Visit

Mirzapur: The Public Works Department (PWD) in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly deployed nine junior engineers to ensure that there are no 'stray animals' loitering around when chief minister Yogi Adityanath visits Mirzapur on Wednesday.

The nine engineers will be stationed at different places in Mirzapur with ropes, sources have said.

As per the order, the engineers are required to keep stray animals from coming on the road with the help of ropes so that the VIP movement of the chief minister does not affected.

Reacting to the PWD order, Mirzapur Engineer Association has written a letter to the department saying the engineers are not trained to catch stray animals. The letter said if any official is hurt, it will not be the responsibility of the association. "It is better that the administration gets this work done by some other agency," the letter stated.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Mirzapur on Wednesday for the ongoing Ganga Yatra.

The five-day 'Ganga Yatra' from Bijnor was flagged off by the Adityanath on Monday. The first Yatra began from Bijnor while the second Yatra was flagged off from Ballia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.