UP Engineers Given Ropes, Told to Keep Stray Animals Away from Roads During CM Yogi’s Visit
As per the PWD order, nine junior engineers are required to keep stray animals from coming on the road with the help of ropes so that the VIP movement of the chief minister does not affected.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Mirzapur: The Public Works Department (PWD) in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly deployed nine junior engineers to ensure that there are no 'stray animals' loitering around when chief minister Yogi Adityanath visits Mirzapur on Wednesday.
The nine engineers will be stationed at different places in Mirzapur with ropes, sources have said.
As per the order, the engineers are required to keep stray animals from coming on the road with the help of ropes so that the VIP movement of the chief minister does not affected.
Reacting to the PWD order, Mirzapur Engineer Association has written a letter to the department saying the engineers are not trained to catch stray animals. The letter said if any official is hurt, it will not be the responsibility of the association. "It is better that the administration gets this work done by some other agency," the letter stated.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Mirzapur on Wednesday for the ongoing Ganga Yatra.
The five-day 'Ganga Yatra' from Bijnor was flagged off by the Adityanath on Monday. The first Yatra began from Bijnor while the second Yatra was flagged off from Ballia.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Too Low, Mountain Ahead: Flying Into Fog, Kobe Bryant’s Pilot Had a Decision to Make
- Jackie Shroff Has Won the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme. Y'all Can Go Home
- Australian Open 2020 Day 9, Djokovic vs Raonic LIVE Score and Updates: Djokovic in Action After Federer, Barty Reach Semis
- Watch Out! WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android Phones And iPhones From February
- There Were Supposed to be no Updates For Windows 7, But Microsoft Will Fix This Bug