UP: Ex-BSP Leader Pintoo Senger Shot Dead by Bike-borne Assailants in Kanpur

A former BSP leader and history sheeter was shot dead by four motorcycle-borne assailants at JK Colony in Chakeri here on Saturday, police said.

Narendra Singh alias Pintoo Senger had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Kanpur Cantonment seat in 2007 on BSP symbol.

Senger, who was also into the real estate business, was shot repeatedly from close range when he was trying to get into his car after a meeting with a Samajwadi Party leader at his house, said Station House Officer (Chakeri) Raj Kumar Gupta.

Senger was immediately rushed to Regency Hospital where he was declared dead, Gupta added.

The motive for the murder is still unknown and the killers are untraceable, Gupta said.

He said, "We suspect that a land dispute could be the reason behind the incident and a detailed investigation has started."

Senger had a long criminal history and had 28 cases of murder, murderous assault, gangster and UP Goondas Act registered against him, said Additional DG J N Singh.

Chakeri police had also opened a history sheet against Senger, the ADG added.

The ADG said Senger had come into limelight in 2010 when he had gifted a three-acre plot to former UP chief minister Mayawati on the occasion of her birthday and had sent its documents to her. Later, a case of forgery had also been registered against him.

Senger was later expelled from the party on charges of anti-party activities.