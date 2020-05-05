UP May Increase Export of Mangoes to Provide Some Relief to Farmers Hit by Weather Conditions, Covid-19 Lockdown

With an aim to provide some respite to farmers who are facing the brunt of unseasonal rains, hailstorms and Covid-19 lockdown, Uttar Pradesh which contributes almost 65 per cent of the mango produce all over the world every year will be increasing the export of the seasonal fruit this year by nearly 16 per cent.

The mango farmers are expected to get some relief as state government backed agency Mandi Parishad has decided to increase the export of mangoes.

As per an estimate Uttar Pradesh comprises of majorly 15 mango belts which is spread in 13 districts. The state on an average produces 45 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes every year, while known for its dussheri mangoes, Malihabad district alone produces around seven lakh metric tonnes of mangoes every year. The major part of the produce from Malihabad is consumed locally and only a small share is exported.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government along with Mandi Parishad is working round the clock in order to get some special permission for easing the transport of mangoes to other states.

The government is also mulling to allow packaging companies to work round the clock and open mango mandis for some extra hours with keeping social distancing norms in mind.

“At the moment, we are working to improve the supply chain, for exporting mango produce this year. We can also opt for sea route if airways don’t resume operations due to the lockdown. We are also working on a mechanism where produce can be collected directly from farmers’ doorsteps. Keeping in mind the interest of our mango farmers who have suffered due to lockdown, we will be increasing the export of mangoes to Gulf and Europe countries, along with USA,” JP Singh, director of Mandi Parishad told media.

Meanwhile, in a bid to show respect to Covid-19 warriors, Padma Shri awardee and popularly known as the ‘Mango Man’ of India, Haji Kalimullah Khan has named a variety of mangoes as ‘doctor aam’ and ‘police aam’. “The doctors and our policemen are working round the clock and dealing with the pandemic on the frontline, so, I wanted to pay gratitude to them in my own way,’ Khan, who is known for making a record of developing more than 300 varieties of mangoes from one tree, said.

