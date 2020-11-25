UP Export Policy Aims at Doubling Farmer Income, Boosting Agri-product Shipments

The UP Export Policy 2020-25 approved by the state cabinet aims at doubling the income of farmers and increasing exports from the agricultural sector, the state government said on Wednesday. The policy, given the green signal by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, seeks to encourage development and promotion of 'Make in UP' and 'Make in India' brands, an official statement said.

"This is for the first time that such an elaborate export policy was being rolled out in Uttar Pradesh," said UP MSME minister and state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh. The key focus areas of the policy include handicrafts, agriculture and processed food products, engineering goods, handloom and textile, leather products, carpets and rugs, glass and ceramic products, wood products, sports goods, defence products, services sector, education, tourism, IT and ITES, medical value travels and logistics, said the government statement.

A detailed implementation strategy has been chalked out to achieve the objectives set out in the policy, which includes simplification of the export process under the implementation strategy, early disposal of export related forms of various departments of the state by reducing procedural formalities through a single window system and the role of the coordinator by the Export Promotion Bureau in troubleshooting the problems of exporters, development and promotion of Make in UP and Make in India brands, cooperation in obtaining registrations of Geographical Indicators (GI) for exportable products.

The expenditure on facilities and other ancillary activities provided to eligible units under the export policy 2020-25 will be kept within the limit of the amount provided in the budget. The development of infrastructure facilities to be developed in cluster-based Special Economic Zone in each district of the state will be funded with the provisioned funds for UP Export Infrastructure Development Scheme.

One of the key aims of the government will be doubling the income of farmers and also increasing exports from the agricultural sector. An e-Haat portal will be developed for the sale and purchase of animals. The financial assistance has been made in the policy on the recruitment of specialized services by the exporting units related to food processing to ensure international quality.

(With inputs from PTI)