UP Extends 'Corona Curfew' Till May 10 to Arrest Coronavirus Spread

The Uttar Pradesh government, in an attempt to curb the coronavirus spread, announced extension of the ‘Corona Curfew’ till 7am on Monday, May 10. The government had announced weekend lockdown for Saturday and Sunday, which was extended till Tuesday morning and then by two more days. Now, the lockdown will end at 7am on Monday.

During this time, all restrictions will remain as before and only essential services will continue to be exempted. Strict action will be taken against those found roaming unnecessarily. The government has also taken this step in view of the danger of infection after the completion of panchayat elections. Significantly, since the weekend lockdown, there has been a decrease in the number of fresh coronavirus cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, as per the official figures of Uttar Pradesh government, a total of 25858 fresh covid19 cases were reported along with 352 fatalities. Meanwhile, state capital Lucknow had reported only 2407 fresh cases, while 5079 patients were discharged. The districts where the corona infection was growing included Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad in the NCR region along with some small districts. Till last week the state was reporting more than 30k fresh cases every day.

Meanwhile, as per the new Covid-19 guidelines for the corona curfew period, any kind of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festivals and other gatherings remain banned. Putting a limit to attendance in marriages and funerals, the state has allowed only 50 people in weddings and 20 during last rites of a deceased. All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools and religious places will be closed.

Essential services and activities like healthcare, police, fire, bank, electricity, water and irrigation, scheduled operation of common transport will be allowed to operate. These types of services will be allowed in both government and private sectors.

Public transport will be operated with a maximum of 50 percent capacity. There will be no ban of any kind on the operations of inter-state and intra-state transport, along with transportation of essential commodities. Both government and private offices will be allowed to operate with a maximum of 50 percent of their employees.

All industrial and scientific establishments, both government and private, will ensure social distancing at work place and if any employee shows symptoms of flu then they will be tested through the Rapid Antigen Test.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here