UP Extends Lockdown Till May 6, Only Essential Services Allowed

In an attempt to curb the coronavirus spread, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the earlier imposed three-day lockdown for two more days. The lockdown will now be extended till 7am on May 6, Navneet Sehgal, the Additional Chief Commissioner, Information, said on Monday morning. During the lockdown, all essential services will continue, however, those who will roam needlessly will be strictly dealt with.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to extend the ongoing weekend lockdown by a day and extended it from Friday 8pm and till Tuesday 7am. Significantly, since the weekend lockdown, there has been a decrease in the number of fresh coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court had once again asked the UP government to consider a complete lockdown for two weeks in order to control the spread of the coronavirus and also termed the weekend lockdown as insufficient.

Meanwhile, as per the new Covid-19 guidelines in the state, any kind of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festivals and other gatherings remain banned. Putting a limit to attendance in marriages and funerals, the state has allowed only 50 people in weddings and 20 during last rites of a deceased. All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools and religious places will be closed.

Essential services and activities like healthcare, police, fire, bank, electricity, water and irrigation, scheduled operation of common transport will be allowed to operate. These types of services will be allowed in both government and private sectors.

Public transport will be operated with a maximum of 50 percent capacity. There will be no ban of any kind on the operations of inter-state and intra-state transport, along with transportation of essential commodities. Both government and private offices will be allowed to operate with a maximum of 50 percent of their employees.

All industrial and scientific establishments, both government and private, will ensure social distancing at work place and if any employee shows symptoms of flu then they will be tested through the Rapid Antigen Test.

A public announcement will be made before declaring a containment zone. People are also being encouraged for vaccination. Implementation of appropriate practices for the management of Covid-19 and the strategy of test-track-treatment vaccination will continue in the districts. Adequate number of teams should be formed in areas for adequate testing and investigation of door-to-door cases.

