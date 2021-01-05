UP Family Attacked, House Torched Months After Converting to Hinduism

Miscreants attacked a family and torched their house months after the members converted to Hindusim from Islam in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. The police along with fire brigade team doused the fire in time, saved the family as they were trapped inside.

The victim filed a police complaint and named five miscreants involved in the attack, out of which two have been apprehended.

The case was reported from Ataganj Ratason village of Salon area of Rae Bareli district on January 2. The victim was identified as Devprakash Patel, son of Mohammad Hasan who had converted to Hinduism from Islam along with his family nearly three months ago.

Narrating the incident to the media, Devprakash said he was going to build a temple on his land next to his house which angered Ali Ahmed, Imtiaz and other people. “When we were resting in the house last night, these people closed the door and set our house on fire. Immediately the police were informed and along with the fire brigade team, they saved us all. Earlier, Ali Ahmed, Akbar, Imtiaz and others used to threaten us but I thought they were joking. But yesterday they set my house on fire,” he said.

After the incident was reported, leaders of Hindu Yuva Vahini reached the spot. Meanwhile, the police have ensured that the peace is maintained while the two accused have been arrested. On the basis of Devprakash’s complaint, a case has been registered.