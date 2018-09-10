GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UP Man Calls off Wedding Over Bride’s ‘Excessive’ Use of WhatsApp, Demands Rs 65 Lakh

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 10:32 AM IST
Picture for representation.
In a bizarre turn of events, a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district called off a wedding at the last minute, allegedly complaining that the bride spends far too much time on WhatsApp.

On the day of the wedding, Qamar Ahmad (the groom) and his relatives did not arrive for the ceremony, and phoned the girls’ family instead to announce that the marriage has been called off due to the bride’s unacceptable obsession with WhatsApp.

However, the bride’s family maintains that the real reason behind this was the dowry demands of the groom’s family.

According to an ANI report, the bridegroom’s father, Uroj Mehandi, complained that the groom’s family demanded Rs 65 lakh in dowry. And despite the family's repeated pleas, the groom refused to budge.

Mehandi has lodged a case of dowry against the groom’s family.

“The bridegroom’s side has claimed that they snapped the marriage, which was to take place on September 5, as the bride had a habit of using WhatsApp excessively, and was sending messages to her in-laws even before the wedding,” said Vipin Tada, Superintendent of police, Amroha.

Tada added that a probe is currently underway and suitable action will be taken soon.
