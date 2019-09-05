Take the pledge to vote

UP Family Gets Death Threat after Daughter Rides Royal Enfield; 3 Booked

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 get a hand painted Madras stripe. (Representative image: PC: Royal Enfield)
Noida (UP): Three men at a village in Greater Noida have been booked for allegedly threatening a minor girl and her father over her riding a Bullet motorcycle, police said on Thursday.

The incident has been reported in Milak Khatana village under Jarcha police station limits and accused men identified as Sachin, Kallu and one unidentified, an official said.

According to Sunil Maavi, his daughter was riding the Bullet (Royal Enfield motorcycle) in the village on August 31, which irked these men from the same neighbourhood.

"Later that afternoon, four men, two of them unknown to me, came to my house and warned that if my daughter is again seen riding the Bullet, they would kill both of us," Mavi said in his complaint.

"They even opened fire in the air inside my house from their firearms and followed me to the terrace, where I had rushed to escape their assault. They hurled abuses at me and manhandled me and left after sometime when I began shouting for help," the father alleged.

Mavi said he tried to call police at emergency number 100 but the men threatened him against doing that and warned him of dire consequences if he reported the matter to police.

Station House Officer, Jarcha, Anil Kumar said prima facie the case has been registered over the men objecting to the girl, who is in school, riding the motorcycle and for issuing a threat to the family, among others.

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 425 (house trespass), he said.

"Probe is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused men," Kumar told PTI.

