UP Farm Leader Describes New Agriculture Laws as 'Death Warrant'

Farmer leader Poonam Pandit here on Saturday described the agriculture laws enacted by the Centre as a death warrant and urged farmers to reach Delhi on January 26.

The farmer leader said this addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in the Banda area of Shahjahanpur, which according to police was held without permission and amid the imposition of prohibitory orders. "If you want your rights, then reach Delhi on 26 January, she said, adding that the "black laws enacted by the Centre were a "death warrant for farmers". "The way in which farmers are being stopped, it appears that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also anti-farmer," she said.

To stop the mahapanchayat, the administration had approach farmer leaders. On Saturday, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary were deployed at the site earmarked for the event. After this, farmers started gathering in an empty field behind the site. Farmer leader Poonam Pandit arrived on a bike and addressed the panchayat for about 25 minutes. Deputy Superintendent of Police Puvya Navneet Nayak told .