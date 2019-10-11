Take the pledge to vote

UP Farmer Commits Suicide by Hanging from Tree, Son Blames Repayment of Bank Loans

The police said the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway in the case.

PTI

October 11, 2019
UP Farmer Commits Suicide by Hanging from Tree, Son Blames Repayment of Bank Loans
Muzaffarnagar: A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by hanging from a tree at Shukartal village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

Tarachand Saini was found dead on Thursday, they said.

His son, Arun Kumar, alleged that Saini was worried about repaying bank loans.

The police said the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway in the case.

