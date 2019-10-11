English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Farmer Commits Suicide by Hanging from Tree, Son Blames Repayment of Bank Loans
The police said the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway in the case.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by hanging from a tree at Shukartal village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.
Tarachand Saini was found dead on Thursday, they said.
His son, Arun Kumar, alleged that Saini was worried about repaying bank loans.
The police said the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway in the case.
