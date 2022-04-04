UP Farmer Dies by Suicide, Blames Nagar Panchayat Authorities in Note

A suicide note, purportedly written by a farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district who committed suicide, has created a major controversy.

The body of the farmer, identified as Inderpal, was recovered under mysterious circumstances near a temple in Rasoolabad area on Sunday.

His family created a ruckus following the recovery of the suicide note in which the farmer had written that he was taking the extreme step as his land had been forcibly occupied by the Nagar Panchayat authorities.

Inderpal’s son Ankur said: “There was an orchard on our agricultural land which was forcibly occupied by the Nagar Panchayat claiming it to be its land and then forcibly dug a pond on it. My father had produced all the papers of the land, but no one listened to his grievance".

Angry over the suicide note, Inderpal’s family members and locals of the area created a ruckus.

The family members have accused the executive officer (EO) of the Nagar Panchayat of high handedness and demanded action against him and others.

Circle Officer Ashapal Singh said the allegations will be investigated.

“Action will be taken after on the basis of the autopsy report", he further said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at the BJP government with regard to the incident.

“The news of a farmer committing suicide by consuming poison, and leaving behind a suicide note to protest against the digging exercise in his field by the Nagar Panchayat in Kanpur Dehat, is very saddening. The victim’s family should get immediate compensation and justice," he said in a tweet.

