UP Farmer Dies by Suicide Near Protest Site at Delhi-Ghazipur Border

While farmers continued their agitation against the Centre's farm reform bills amid freezing temperatures in Delhi and adjoining areas, a middle-aged farmer allegedly died by suicide after he hanged himself in a toilet near the protest site at Ghazipur border.

A suicide note has also been found from the pocket of the deceased farmer, who was a resident of Pasiyapur village in Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing grief over the incident, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said such incidents are taking place because the government has not been listening to the farmers. "The farmers have become emotionally attached to this movement. The government is not listening. This is why such kind of incidents are happening now. If the government continues to not listen to the farmers then the farmers will bring down the government," he said.

The farmer leader also went on to say that that till the agrarian laws of the Centre were not withdrawn, the agitation of farmers would continue unabated.

Farmers across states have been protesting against the newly-introduced agriculture reform laws by the Central government. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting in Delhi for over a month.

Despite the severe cold, these farmers have been demonstrating in support of their demands, while many of them have died due to heart attack and other reasons.

