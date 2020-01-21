UP Farmer Digs up Field, Finds British-era Rifle Used During Revolt of 1857
The gun was dug up by a farmer from his field at Harnagar village under Purkazi police station area on Monday.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters/Jitendra Prakash)
Muzaffarnagar: A rifle, apparently used during the First War of Independence in 1857 against British rule, was found under an agricultural field in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said.
The gun was dug up by a farmer from his field at Harnagar village under Purkazi police station area on Monday, according to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh.
The district authorities have informed the archaeological department for further inquiry, he added.
Meanwhile, activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) led by its national secretary Rakesh Tikait accompanied the officials to Purkazi town and kept it in Suli Wala Bagh, a historic place in the district which was witness to the hanging of 500 freedom fighters after the First War of Independence.
This is the second such incident in recent years that a rifle has been recovered from the area.
Few years ago, two similar rifles were found and kept at the residents of the district magistrate and SSP of Muzaffarnagar for showcase.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes
- Bharti Singh Admits it's 'Lot of Fun' Flirting with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan
- PUBG Addiction: Chandigarh Lawyer Seeks Ban, Compares the Battle Royal Game to Drugs
- OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo
- After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes