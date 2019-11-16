Take the pledge to vote

UP Farmers, Demanding Better Compensation for Land, Clash with Police in Unnao

The farmers are demanding better compensation for their land acquired for the Trans-Ganga City project, an upcoming township near Kanpur. Pandey, however, said the farmers have been adequately compensated.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
UP Farmers, Demanding Better Compensation for Land, Clash with Police in Unnao
Image for representation.(PTI Photo)

Unnao (UP): Farmers, demanding better compensation for their land acquired for a residential project here, clashed with police on Saturday when government officials visited the site to clear encroachment.

Several farmers were injured as police batton-charged the protestors, used tear gas and water cannons. Many policemen, including the additional SP, were also injured as the protestors targeted them with stones, District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey said.

The farmers are demanding better compensation for their land acquired for the Trans-Ganga City project, an upcoming township near Kanpur. Pandey, however, said the farmers have been adequately compensated.

"There is a faction of anti-social elements who are misleading the farmers and others for their selfish motives, despite the fact that their grievances have already been resolved," he said.

Those who pelted stones are mostly anti-social elements, Pandey said, adding that two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Local BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta, who went to the spot on coming to know of the clash, asked officials to resolve the matter through coordination.

