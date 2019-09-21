UP Farmers March to Delhi's Kisan Ghat Demanding Pending Dues, Loan Waivers
The farmers who had stayed put in Noida on Friday were at Delhi Gate, on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, around noon, causing obstruction in traffic along the route.
File photo: Farmers march on a flyover during a protest rally (File photo: Reuters)
Noida/New Delhi: Hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh were on their way to Kisan Ghat in Delhi demanding pending sugarcane dues, loan waivers and cheap electricity, among others.
The farmers who had stayed put in Noida on Friday were at Delhi Gate, on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, around noon, causing obstruction in traffic along the route.
"Traffic is obstructed in both carriageways from Ghazipur Border UP Gate on NH-9, NH-24 towards Nizamuddin due to the farmers' rally," the Delhi Traffic Police said.
The farmers, protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan (BKS), had started their march from Saharanpur on September 11. While in Noida, the farmers held talks with government representatives but those failed to materialise.
They are on their way to Kisan Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, in the national capital.
Among their other major demands is implementation of the Swaminathan Committee's recommendation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough
- Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video
- Do Not Worry, Your Mi TV Will Get Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Apps This Year
- Your Apple iPhone And iPad Will Get iOS 13.1 And iPadOS Sooner Than Expected