UP Farmers March to Delhi's Kisan Ghat Demanding Pending Dues; Priyanka Asks BJP Why Are They Stopped

Noida/New Delhi: Hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh were on their way to Kisan Ghat in Delhi demanding pending sugarcane dues, loan waivers and cheap electricity, among others.

The farmers who had stayed put in Noida on Friday were at Delhi Gate, on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, around noon, causing obstruction in traffic along the route.

"Traffic is obstructed in both carriageways from Ghazipur Border UP Gate on NH-9, NH-24 towards Nizamuddin due to the farmers' rally," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The farmers, protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan (BKS), had started their march from Saharanpur on September 11. While in Noida, the farmers held talks with government representatives but those failed to materialise.

They are on their way to Kisan Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, in the national capital.

Among their other major demands is implementation of the Swaminathan Committee's recommendation.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked the BJP why are they preventing peasants from coming to Delhi to raise their demands.

"What is the reason that farmers are being prevented from coming to Delhi and raising their demands? The BJP government, in its campaigns, talks about welfare of farmers. But when farmers of Uttar Pradesh say they want sugarcane arrears, loan waiver and cut in electricity prices, why are they not allowed to speak?" she said in a tweet.

Priyanaka Gandhi was referring to farmers on their way from Uttar Pradesh to Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday demanding pending sugarcane dues, loan waivers and cheap electricity, among others.

They, however, have been stopped at various entry points of Delhi at its borders with UP, leading the agitating farmers to lay siege at those points, throwing the traffic on eastern borders of the national capital out of gear.

The farmers, protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan (BKS), had started their march from Saharanpur on September 11. On their way to Kisan Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, in the national capital, they have been stopped at various entry points to Delhi, including UP Gate near Indirapuram and Maharajpur police post near Anand Vihar.

