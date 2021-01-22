UP Farmers to Get Money in Exchange of Stubble Residues after 1st Agri Residue Plant for Bio-coal Production Begins

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started an initiative to double the income of farmers of the state and protect the environment simultaneously. Under this initiative, the farmers will get money in exchange for the stubble residue, which will help in solving the problem of stubble burning to a great extent. The trial of the bio-coal production plant from the state's first agricultural residue in Bahraich has been completed and will start soon.

The Chief Minister had directed the State's Agriculture Department to increase the income of farmers and reduce costs. After which, a bio-production unit from agricultural wastes has been established in Bahraich's Risia area. For this, agricultural wastes are being purchased from thousands of farmers of the region by paying Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per ton of paddy straw, corn stalks, sugarcane leaves etc. The trial has already been completed in the plant of fuel briquette pallet made from agro-waste. So far, about 10,000 quintals of crop residue, corn stalks, sugarcane leaves, etc. have been purchased from the farmers.

Besides this, the firm has also received orders for pellet supply of 1,000 tonnes per day from NTPC Unchahar. The establishment of this unit has directly and indirectly provided regular employment to more than 100 people. At the same time, the farmers are getting extra income from straw and agricultural crop residues.

Speaking on the same, APC Alok Sinha said, "This is a small effort to double the income of the farmers. This will provide relief to the farmers from the problems related to stubble. To make more pallets from agricultural residues in the state, units can be set up and for this, other people are also being motivated."

Meanwhile, Vipul Industries Managing Director Ram Ratan Aggarwal said that this is the first plant in the state, which is making fuel briquette palette from agricultural residues. At least 106 quintal fuel pellets have also been sent to NTPC for trial purposes and is being used to electricity. The establishment of the plant has cost Rs 3 crore 10 lakhs. 2.5 per cent state GST has been exempted by the Uttar Pradesh government for 10 years and 25 per cent grant on capital cost will also be provided.

Aggarwal, who is also the chairman of the Biomass Briquettes Association Uttar Pradesh, further said, "There are about 200 units in the state, which are making briquettes from factory waste, which are being used in brick kilns, but this product cannot be burnt in boilers. Hence, they are now being inspired to make briquettes from agricultural residues. A proposal has been made to set up a similar plant with two from Shahjahanpur, one from Pilibhit, one from Faizabad, one from Basti and one from Gorakhpur, who are being trained on how to make pallets from agricultural residues, as there is no loss if the pellets are lit by mixing with coal."