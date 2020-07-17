UP: Female Foetus Found Dumped in Noida Village, Case Registered

A female foetus was found dumped in a village in Noida, police said on Friday. A case against unidentified person has been registered by the police.

Locals spotted the five to six-month-old foetus lying in a vacant plot of land near a school in Bhangel village on Thursday evening and informed the police, they said.

"The foetus appears to be five to six-months-old and was spotted by locals who informed us. An FIR has been registered against unidentified individual and probe will be taken up," an official from the local Phase 2 Police Station said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body), the official added.

The Lok Sabha had in March this year passed a bill which seeks to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for "special categories of women" which include rape survivors, victims of incest, differently-abled and minors.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which has amended the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, was passed by a voice vote.