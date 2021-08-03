UP First State to Clock 5 Cr Total Vaccinations, to Hit Record of 25 Lakh Doses in a Day

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday became the first state in the country to cross a total of five crore Covid-19 vaccinations and also broke the record held by Madhya Pradesh of the most vaccinations in a single day. As part of a special drive, Uttar Pradesh has done nearly 24 lakh vaccinations as on 7 pm and could end the day with over 25 lakh jabs given in a single day.

Before this, Madhya Pradesh had done nearly 17 lakh vaccinations in a single day in June. Uttar Pradesh has also crossed the total five crore mark in jabs reaching 5.15 crore jabs by the end of Tuesday, the first state to do so. The BJP-ruled state had overtook Maharashtra last month in total jabs administered, and the latter stands at about 4.5 crore jabs.

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों,आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन व आपकी सक्रिय सहभागिता ने उ.प्र. में कोविड टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाया है। आज @UPGovt द्वारा रिकॉर्ड 22 लाख से अधिक टीकाकरण हुआ है। सभी को बधाई! यह टीका आपका 'सुरक्षा कवच' है, अतः अवश्य लगवाएं 'टीका जीत का'। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 3, 2021

Over 42 per cent of jabs given in India on Tuesday were in Uttar Pradesh, with the country-wide figure crossing 56 lakh as on 7 pm.

However, the paradox here is that Uttar Pradesh is at the second-last position in the country in terms of population vaccinated per lakh population. Uttar Pradesh stands at less than 22,000 jabs per lakh population while Bihar is at the last spot in the country at 21,000 jabs per lakh population. Uttar Pradesh has a population of nearly 23 crore. Only 81 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh are fully vaccinated with both doses while 4.3 crore have got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Nearly 2.4 crore jabs given in Uttar Pradesh are of the 18-44 age population.

“Uttar Pradesh still has a long way to go as it is the most populous state but it is one of the most consistent performer among the states in vaccination," a senior central government official told News18. On Tuesday, the maximum jabs were given in Ghaziabad district followed by Lucknow, Agra and Prayagraj. Lucknow also leads in total vaccinations amongst the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Over 20 lakh jabs have been given so far in NOIDA with 16.5 lakh total jabs and Ghaziabad is at 15.5 lakh jabs.

Before Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had administered 3.8 lakh jabs on Monday, 6.27 lakh on Saturday and 8.6 lakh jabs last Friday. It had administered 10.27 lakh on July 23, the highest figure the state could achieve in July, as per data.

Uttar Pradesh has fixed a target of achieving 10 crore total jabs by the end of August, doubling its present figure.

