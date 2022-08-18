UP Fixes Cap on Storage, Billing of Psychiatric Drugs like Codeine Syrup, Tramadol Pill to Stop Misuse

Due to the misuse of narcotic and psychoactive drugs, the Food Safety and Drug Administration of Uttar Pradesh has decided to set the maximum limit of their storage and billing in “public interest”, News18.com has learnt.

According to the memorandum issued in Lucknow, UP, on August 15 seen by News18.com, “the sleep-inducing and psychiatric drugs are being exploited by people and used for recreational purposes. Due to the misuse of these types of medicines by young children, their health and wellness are affected badly and social evils are encouraged.”

The regulator of the district has directed all drug inspectors to ensure the maximum limit for storage and billing of 10 medicines including codeine-based cough syrups, tramadol, alprazolam, clonazepam, diazepam, nitrazepam, pentazocine, and buprenorphine.

For instance, in a store, a wholesale distributor can only keep 1,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrups whereas a retail seller can only have 100 bottles for any other size pack. In turn, in a day, the billing done for an individual or a firm, cannot exceed 100 bottles for a wholesale distributor and one bottle for a retail seller.

Similarly, for tramadol – ​​which is a strong painkiller from a group of medicines called opiates, or narcotics – a wholesale distributor can only store 10,000 capsules (or tablets or ampoules), whereas a retail seller can only keep 2000 capsules for any other size pack, strength, and combinations. In turn, in a day, the billing done for an individual or a firm, cannot exceed 200 capsules for wholesale distributors, and for retail sellers, the sale will be possible only as per the prescription.

The drug regulator of the district said that the trend is clear from the enforcement works done at the district level along with the recently seized or confiscated drugs that were being stocked and sold illegally in large quantities by certain drug dealers, for which the actual consumption is very less.

“After due consideration of the information collected from various sources and the narcotic and psychoactive substances taken in custody at the time of enforcement, it is revealed that in order to prevent the misuse of narcotic and effective drugs, the maximum limit of their storage and billing in various establishments be determined in the public interest,” said the memorandum.

The order also said that these conditions will not be applied to cancer institutions. It also says that the appropriate action will be taken against the culprits if caught disobeying the orders. Apart from this, it allows sellers to increase the limit of the stock permitted by showing the records of the buying and selling.

