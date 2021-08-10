Ganga, Yamuna Cross Danger Mark in UP, Situation Worsens in Prayagraj Due to Incessant Rains

Incessant rain over the last few days in Uttar Pradesh has increased the water levels in both Yamuna and Ganga rivers. The water levels in both the rivers have crossed the danger mark of 84.734 meters in Prayagraj district on Monday.

The water levels of both the rivers continue to rise amid incessant rain in the district and adjoining areas. The heavy rain has resulted in floods in several districts of the state including Praygraj where thousands of houses built in low-lying areas have been submerged in the floodwater. People are forced to take shelter on the first and second floors of their houses in the flood-hit areas.

The flood situation has forced people to shift to safer places as the water has flooded several localities including Chhota Baghada and Salori area of the Prayagraj city. A large number of students preparing for competitive exams reside in these two localities of the city. Due to waterlogging following rainfall, most of the houses in both localities have been submerged in water. The administration has asked the students to return to their hometowns.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached Prayagraj from Varanasi district to rescue the students and common people trapped in their rooms due to floods. While the students who were rescued with the help of NDRF teams have appreciated the help being given by the government, they have expressed their anger against the district administration for not taking any precautionary measures

Under the leadership of NDRF Commander Dinkar Tripathi, various teams involved in the rescue operation are continuously patrolling the flood-hit areas in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been carrying out flood relief operations in the Jalaun district since August 7.

Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out relief operations in flood-hit Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh Indian Air Force has deployed 3 helicopters for flood relief operations in the Jalaun district since August 7, and dropped almost 5000 kg of relief material in the area: IAF pic.twitter.com/RJXuTivyT7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2021

In Varanasi, Ghats have been submerged and water has also entered into many houses.

#WATCH | Varanasi: As water level of Ganga river continues to rise due to rainfall, several Ghats have been submerged. Water has also entered into many homes"We had to leave our home. Water keeps entering our residence. Proper drainage system is required," says a local (09.08) pic.twitter.com/Z1IwgFbsER — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2021

Amid the floods, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that widespread rain is expected over northern Uttar Pradesh for the next 4-5 days.

