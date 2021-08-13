UP Floods: Situation Likely to Worsen as IMD Predicts Rain in 20 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours in more than 20 districts of the Purvanchal and Terai regions of Uttar Pradesh. The prediction has worried the administration as most of these districts are already affected by floods due to incessant rain since last few days. The situation is expected to worsen due to the possibility of continuous rainfall. However, the weather agency has said that there is no chance of heavy rain presently.

IMD said that the districts which will receive rainfall include Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Ayodhya, Basti, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Maharajganj.

According to the assessment of IMD, a cyclonic storm is forming in the Bay of Bengal and its effect will be seen in Northern India in the next 48 hours.

Releasing the weather forecast for the next five days, the IMD has said that light to moderate rain will continue in Terai districts adjoining Nepal. However, Western Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand regions won’t receive rain.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the flood situation may worsen in Eastern Uttar Pradesh as there is a possibility of heavy rain in the region on August 15. Various districts in Eastern parts of the state are facing floods for the past week. Prayagraj and Varanasi are among the worst flood-affected districts due to rainfall.

Varanasi: Houses in low-lying areas submerged as the water-level continues to rise in Ganga river; NDRF teams at the spot"Our 14-15 boats are deployed here. We're providing relief material & evacuating people living near the banks of the river,"says Rajesh Mishra, ASI NDRF pic.twitter.com/t4KTz4rbQQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2021

#WATCH | Prayagraj: Several houses were partially submerged as the water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers had risen due to heavy rainfall."The water level has slightly decreased in Chhota Baghada. The movement of people has been affected," said a local. (12.08) pic.twitter.com/HwSDbg4Pk3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2021

In the last 24 hours, 9 districts have received rain. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Gorakhpur at 36.1 mm. Ballia and Bahraich recorded 9 mm of rain, and Sultanpur 2.4 mm.

In most cities of Uttar Pradesh, the day’s maximum temperature was recorded below 35 degrees Celsius. The night temperature has been recorded in the range of 24 to 28 degrees Celsius.

