UP: Foreign National Who Visited Taj Mahal Tests Covid Positive, is Untraceable
1-MIN READ

UP: Foreign National Who Visited Taj Mahal Tests Covid Positive, is Untraceable

By: News Desk

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 23:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Tourists in large numbers visit Taj Mahal on Christmas, in Agra. (PTI Photo)

Authorities in Agra are trying to trace a foreign tourist who tested positive for Covid-19 as he provided incorrect contact details, officials said on Wednesday.

An international tourist tested positive for Covid-19 on December 26 during an antigen test conducted by the health department at the Taj Mahal and was denied entry to the monument, Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava told ANI.

“On testing positive in the antigen test, he wasn’t allowed to enter the monument premises. We’re trying to trace him as he gave us the wrong contact details," Srivastava said.

Previously, a 40-year-old man, who returned from China, tested positive for Covid-19 during a screening at the Taj Mahal following which he was isolated at his home, officials said on Sunday.

The man returned to Agra from China via Delhi on December 23.

The health department in Agra began screening and collecting samples of foreign tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Akbar’s Tomb. Samples are also being collected at the Agra airport, railway station and Inter Bus Terminal (ISBT).

The Centre has ramped up its anti-coronavirus measures following a surge in cases in neighbouring China.

The government is likely to make it mandatory for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore to have 72-hour prior negative RT-PCR reports and fill out ‘Air Suvidha’ forms from next week, official sources told PTI.

Health Ministry officials have warned the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a Covid surge in January. However, despite the surge in cases, they noted, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low.  Thirty-nine international passengers were found positive out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the airport in Delhi on Thursday to take stock of testing and screening facilities.

December 28, 2022
last updated:December 28, 2022, 23:27 IST
