UP: Foster Parents of 17-year-old Girl Booked for Sexually Exploiting Her

The foster parents of a 17-year-old girl were booked for allegedly sexually exploiting her, police said on Thursday. SHO of Bhopa police station Raj Kumar Rana said a case was registered on Wednesday against the accused for rape and human trafficking.

The minor was rescued by an NGO on September 25. During investigation, the girl was medically examined in which she was found to be sexually exploited.

The girl was found near a canal around mid-September in an unconscious state, after which she was restored to health and sent back to her foster parents on September 25 by the NGO. But after a complaint, the NGO members confronted both her guardians and rescued her. She is now currently lodged in a shelter home.

The minor's real father died and her mother, who married another man and relocated someplace else, could not be traced.

