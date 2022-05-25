UP: Four Dead in SUV-Truck Collision in Barabanki

Four persons were killed when an SUV collided with a truck in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

Two sheep were also killed in the accident that took place when the SUV jumped over a divider and collided with an oncoming truck.

The impact of the collision was such that a JCB had to be called to extricate the bodies.

According to reports, the driver of the Tavera SUV, going from Ayodhya to Lucknow, apparently dozed off, when two sheep appeared on the road.

In an effort to save the animals, he first hit the divider and then the truck coming from opposite direction.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Pandey said that the deceased were residents of Lucknow.

The deceased have been identified as: Haider Ali, Shafiq, Amir and Anees, while the truck driver is absconding.

