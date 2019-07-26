English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Detained in UP for Uploading Inflammatory Song on Social Media
The accused have a YouTube channel on which the song was posted, police said The matter is being investigated, Lucknow police said.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Lucknow: Four people were detained on Friday for allegedly uploading a song on social media that hurt religious sentiments, police said here.
They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.
