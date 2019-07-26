Take the pledge to vote

Four Detained in UP for Uploading Inflammatory Song on Social Media

The accused have a YouTube channel on which the song was posted, police said The matter is being investigated, Lucknow police said.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Four Detained in UP for Uploading Inflammatory Song on Social Media
(Image only for representational purpose)
Lucknow: Four people were detained on Friday for allegedly uploading a song on social media that hurt religious sentiments, police said here.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The accused have a YouTube channel on which the song was posted, police said The matter is being investigated, he said.

