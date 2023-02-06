UP: Four Girls Booked for Driving Man to Suicide in Mohanlalganj

Four girls have been booked for abetment to suicide after the death of a 24-year-old Dilip Kumar, who had ended his life allegedly due to the rape threat by one of these girls in the Mohanlalganj area of the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The victim, Dilip Kumar of Parwar Paschim locality of Bijnor police station area had left his house for some work in Telibagh on Saturday and was later found hanging from a tree alongside the canal in Uttragaon village of Mohanlalganj.

The incident had come to light when some commuters passed near the site and saw the man hanging from the tree with a rope tied around his neck.

A mobile phone and a suicide note were found on the victim. The police later contacted the family by using the deceased’s mobile number. The deceased was set to get married later this month.

The deceased’s father Bhandari Lal in his FIR said Dilip Kumar had fallen to the trap of the girls led by one Seema (name changed) in Vrindavan colony.

“Seema and her aides used to trap innocent persons. Dilip was also one of the victims. Mona sent her henchmen to intimidate him when she came to know that he was going to get married," he said.

He further said that when Kumar refused, she played another trick threatening to frame him in a case of rape.

“Dilip got nervous as he thought a rape case will defame him and his family and he ended his life by hanging himself," he said.

Additional DCP, South Zone, Manisha Singh, said that a probe is underway and all the aspects of the case will be looked into.

