1-MIN READ

UP: Four Women, Child Killed in Road Accident in Prayagraj

IANS

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 11:18 IST

Prayagraj, India

The SUV was going from Kanpur to Varanasi when the accident took place police station limits. (Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

The incident took place near Handia toll plaza when the driver apparently lost control and hit the electric pole

Four women and a child were killed and five others seriously injured when a SUV hit an electric pole on Thursday morning. The incident took place near Handia toll plaza when the driver apparently lost control and hit the electric pole.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The SUV was going from Kanpur to Varanasi when the accident took place.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed the district officials to provide proper treatment and all help to the injured persons.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Tags:
first published:October 27, 2022, 11:18 IST
last updated:October 27, 2022, 11:18 IST