Gangster Munna Bajrangi Shot Dead in Baghpat Jail Days After Wife Alleged Police Conspiracy

There was altercation b/w Sunil Rathi&him after which he shot him dead. He has been detained&is being interrogated. Jailor,Dy Jailor,Warden&Head Warden have been suspended.Have requested judicial&magisterial inquiry: ADG Prison on Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead at Baghpat Jail pic.twitter.com/Vijh6exi4K — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

Dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside district jail in Baghpat on Monday morning.Bajrangi's wife Seema Singh had recently alleged that UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) was hatching a conspiracy to eliminate her husband inside jail premises.According to sources, senior police officials have rushed to the spot. A source said that Bajrangi was shot dead by a fellow inmate inside Baghpat jail. "However, the larger question, which police will investigate, is how did an inmate managed to get a firearm inside the jail," he added.According to Additional Director General (ADG), Prison, Chandra Prakash, gangster Sunil Rathi, lodged in the same prison, opened fire on Bajrangi in the early hours of Monday. While Rathi has been detained, jailer, deputy jailer, warden and head warden have been suspended.In a recent press conference here, Bajrangi's wife had said, “STF wants my husband to be killed inside the jail. The Special Task Force inspector had visited Jhansi jail recently to hatch a conspiracy to kill my husband. They are constantly inquiring about my husband's health. I have informed the court about it and I also request chief minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene in the matter.”Bajrangi, who was lodged in Jhansi jail since his arrest from Mumbai in 2009, was brought to Baghpat district jail for appearing in an extortion case. He was accused in more than 40 murder and extortion cases and once carried a reward of 7 lakh on his head.The gangster was also wanted in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005. In 2012, he had also contested Assembly Elections from inside the jail as a joint candidate of Apna Dal and Peace Party from Madiyahu seat. Though, he did not win the elections but stood at third place and secured 12% votes.