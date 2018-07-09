English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP Gangster Munna Bajrangi Shot Deat in Baghpat Jail Days After Wife Alleged STF Conspiracy to Kill Him
Wife of Munna Bajrangi, Seema Singh had alleged recently that UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) was hatching a conspiracy to eliminate her husband inside jail.
Representative image
Lucknow: Dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside district jail in Baghpat on Monday morning.
Seema Singh, Bajrangi's wife, had alleged recently that UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) was hatching a conspiracy to eliminate her husband inside jail.
According to sources, senior police officials have rushed to the spot. A source said that Bajrangi was shot dead by a fellow inmate inside Baghpat jail. "However, the larger question, which police will investigate is how did an inmate manage to get a firearm inside the jail," he added.
Seema Singh in a presser organized in Lucknow recently had said, “STF wants my husband to be killed inside the jail. STF inspector had visited Jhansi jail recently to hatch a conspiracy to kill my husband; they are constantly enquiring about health of my husband. I have informed the court about it and I also request to CM Yogi to intervene into the matter.”
Bajrangi who was lodged in Jhansi jail since his arrest from Mumbai in 2009, was brought to Baghpat district jail for appearing in an extortion case. Munna Bajrangi was accused in more than 40 murder and extortion cases and also once carried a reward of 7 lakh on his head. The deceased Munna Bajrangi was also wanted in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005. In the year 2012, Bajrangi had also contested Assembly Elections from inside the jail as a joint candidate of Apna Dal and Peace Party from Madiyahu seat. Though he did not win the elections but he stood at third place and had got 12% votes then.
