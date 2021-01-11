UP Gears for Final Dry Run of Corona Inoculation Drive Today, Phase-1 of Process to Begin from Jan 16

The third and final dry run of the coronavirus inoculation drive will be conducted across Uttar Pradesh on Monday ahead of the scheduled vaccination drive on January 16. In a bid to avoid any failures, the vaccination process will be rehearsed across 1500 centers of the state.

“A dry run will be done at 200 booths of 61 centers in the state capital, 1500 employees have been deployed. In Lucknow, 20,000 health workers will get vaccinated on the first day and a total of 60,000 health workers will be vaccinated,” Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.

On behalf of the Director-General of Medical and Health, Dr DS Negi, all the instructions have been issued to Chief Medical Officers to make thorough preparations for the final dry run. As per the plan, there will be three rooms at each vaccination center, where the beneficiaries will be verified in the first room, the vaccination practice will take place in the second room and in the third room, the beneficiaries will be kept under observation for half an hour to check for any abnormalities.

Over 9,000 workers would be vaccinated in KGMU, followed by workers in Lohia Institute which is at the second spot in Lucknow. The District Magistrate added that the system of maintenance of the vaccine is also up to the mark.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has stated that the preparations regarding the corona vaccine at the government level have been completed.

In the first phase, 9 lakh health care workers will be vaccinated and the drive will be conducted at 150 booths with around 3,000 sessions. In the second phase, 18 lakh frontline workers- police officials and municipal corporation workers will be inoculated.

During the second phase, vaccines will be administered at 3,000 booths and 6,000 sessions. While in the third phase, 4 crore people will be vaccinated, including people above 50 years of age, along with people suffering from incurable diseases will also get the vaccine. The first two phases will end in two-three weeks and it will take about four weeks to complete the third phase.