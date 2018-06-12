English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP Gets Rs 235 Crore Bus Terminus Complete With a Multiplex, Mall and Gaming Zone
The high-end bus terminus also boasts of air-conditioned waiting rooms and buses along with inter-modal connectivity with a Metro station on the premises
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the state's first world class bus-terminal in Alambgh, Lucknow
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh can now easily boast of a ‘world class’ bus terminal that has been built at a cost of Rs 235 crore and has amenities like a shopping mall, a gaming zone and also a six-screen multiplex.
The terminal in Lucknow was built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and Shalimar Group.
The high-end bus terminus also boasts of air-conditioned waiting rooms and buses along with inter-modal connectivity with a Metro station on the premises.
CM Yogi Adityanath who inaugurated the terminal, said, “Better transportation facilities are a must for overall development and the BJP government is committed to providing modern facilities at bus stands.”
Lauding Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh for bringing the state transport department from running in losses to earning a profit of Rs 122 crore in 2017-18, Yogi added that the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Allahabad would be a big challenge for the UP transport corporation to ferry the huge number of pilgrims.
The new Alambagh Bus Terminal is an advanced transit complex with a six-screen multiplex and a world-class hotel along with a mega mall, food court and gaming zone built on a mammoth area to make travelling in Lucknow pleasurable.
“This is an astounding state-of-the-art transit station complex of the modern era and is absolutely vital for a rapidly growing city like Lucknow. We are confident that this new bus stand will help people commute in a smooth and hassle free way. The mall will be live by 2019,” said Kunal Seth, Director of Shalimar Corp Ltd.
A hotel adjacent to the newly inaugurated bus terminal and Metro station is expected to optimize hospitality, reduce traffic and benefit ease of travelling for commuters passing through Lucknow. Proximity to Lucknow Central and other important roads further enhances the accessibility for the complex.
While the Alambagh Bus Terminal will have modern international facilities to cater to lakhs of travellers, the adjoining mall and entertainment complex would offer them a break from their long journeys. The hotel, on the other hand, would make for a comfortable premium lodging for the commuters in the same complex.
| Edited by: Mayank Mohanti
