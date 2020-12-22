UP Girl Critical, Suffers 54% Burns After Acid Attack While Returning from Coaching Class

Lucknow: A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district suffered serious injuries after she was attacked with acid when she was on her way back home from a coaching class on Monday.

The intermediate student’s face, chest part and hands got severely burnt in the attack which tok place near Duldul House on Monday evening. She was rushed to a nearby hospital. She has suffered 54 per cent burns and is in a critical condition.

The culprits accused from the spot and the police are investigating the matter.

The girl, a resident of Nazirpura locality under Nagar Kotwali, had gone to Kazipura on Monday for her coaching class. On her way back, she was suddenly stopped by a boy stopped her. Before she could react, the boy threw acid on her and fled. She started shouting and crying for help after which people gathered on the spot and took her to the hospital.

“My daughter was returning after studying coaching when someone threw acid on her,” said Tariq Ali, girl’s father.

The victim has been admitted to the Medical College Bahraich. Police officials said the girl is undergoing treatment and further action will be taken after recording her statement.