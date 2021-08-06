UP Girl Insulted Publicly By Principal Over School Fees Returns Home Crying, Dies

A 15-year-old girl died in suspicious conditions on Thursday after she was allegedly publicly shamed by her school principal over the delay in payment of fees in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light after the deceased student’s family lodged a complaint at Unnao Kotwali police station. The teenager was a resident of Adarsh Nagar Mohalla under Unnao city police limits.

According to the parents of the victim, the girl was a student of class 10 in Saraswati Vidya Mandir, AB Nagar. “She came home crying and suddenly collapsed. We rushed her to the district hospital but the doctors failed to revive her,” said the parents.

Family members alleged that the school administration was regularly pressuring her to pay the pending fees. “Today our daughter went to the principal to request for a fee concession. The school principal not only rejected her request but also publicly shamed her in front of other students,” said Ramesh Awasthi, the victim’s uncle.

Awasthi further added that on seeing her crying profoundly, relatives tried to console her. “Before collapsing she was only talking about how her school principal publicly shamed her in front of other students and school teachers. While narrating her ordeal she collapsed on the floor,” added Awasthi.

The girl’s parents have lodged a complaint against the Saraswati Vidya Mandir school administration and the principal, Satyendra Shukla at the Kotwali police station. The police have lodged an FIR on the basis of the complaint and have started an investigation.

School principal Satyendra Shukla, talking to the media, said, “The girl’s mother had paid Rs. 2000 on Wednesday. We never discuss fees with students, it is always done with parents. Her family members had earlier informed us that the girl had fainted earlier too.”

“A case has been registered. We are investigating the case from all angles. We are waiting for the postmortem report to learn the exact reason behind the girl’s death,” said Unnao City Circle Officer Kripa Shankar.

