UP Girl Raped by 14-year-old Boy, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition
The victim had gone out to attend nature's call on Monday when a 14-year-old boy raped her after taking her to a secluded spot.
Ballia: A girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia village and admitted to hospital in critical condition, police said.
The victim had gone out to attend nature's call on Monday when the 14-year-old boy raped her after taking her to a secluded spot, the area police station in-charge said.
She has been admitted to hospital in a critical state, the officer said.
After the victim's father lodged a complaint, an FIR has been filed and efforts are on to catch hold of the accused, the officer added.
