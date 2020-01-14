UP Girl Raped by 14-year-old Boy, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

Ballia: A girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia village and admitted to hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim had gone out to attend nature's call on Monday when the 14-year-old boy raped her after taking her to a secluded spot, the area police station in-charge said.

She has been admitted to hospital in a critical state, the officer said.

After the victim's father lodged a complaint, an FIR has been filed and efforts are on to catch hold of the accused, the officer added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.