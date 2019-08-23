UP Girl, Set Ablaze by Stalker, Dies at Lucknow Hospital, Say Police
The accused had tried to misbehave with the girl a few days back as well and her family alleged that they had wanted to file a complaint against him, but the local police station refused to accept it.
Image for representation.
Sitapur: The girl who was set on fire allegedly by her stalker in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district has succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Lucknow, officials said Friday.
The girl died while undergoing treatment with 70 per cent burn injuries at the City Hospital in the state capital on Thursday night, said Yogendra Singh, Circle Officer (City).
The girl, from Hajipur village, was set ablaze on Wednesday by Golu who has been stalking her for quite some time, police have said.
Golu has been arrested and a case registered against him, Singh said.
Golu had tried to misbehave with the girl a few days back as well and her family alleged that they had wanted to file a complaint against him, but the local police station refused to accept it.
Action has been initiated and three police personnel have been sent to the police lines, the circle officer said.
Picket in-charges Shah Maholi and Rajesh Yadav, and woman help desk constable Shashi have been attached to the police lines.
On Wednesday evening, when Golu found the girl alone at her home, he poured kerosene and set her on fire, police said.
She was taken to a local hospital from where she was referred to the medical facility in Lucknow because of her severe injuries.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Flaunts Baby Bump on Movie Outing
- RCB Rope in Hesson & Katich for IPL 2020, Sack Kirsten and Nehra
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother at Jonas Brothers Concert
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans