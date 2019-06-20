UP Government Bans Usage of Mobile Phones By Unauthorised Persons Inside Vidhan Bhawan

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday banned unauthorised persons from carrying mobile phones inside Vidhan Bhawan, which houses the state legislature complex, and all offices affiliated to the state secretariat.

"The chief minister instructed officials to ensure that adequate security and cleanliness arrangements are in place in Vidhan Bhawan and at all the offices attached to the secretariat.

Instructions were also issued to debar outsiders from bringing mobile phones inside these buildings," an official statement said.

Concerned over sanitisation and security, the CM directed officials to have fool proof security check points in the secretariat and in other related offices, the statement said.

"No unwanted person should enter any administrative office without the permission of the officials and mobile phones should be banned for unauthorised persons," the instructions said.

The latest instructions, given by the chief minister at a review meeting of secretariat administration here, came a day after Adityanath banned the use of mobile phones during all government meetings, including state cabinet meetings.

All the officials were asked to switch off their mobile phones and keep them outside the conference room.

Even office assistants, who had come to collect the laptops of their seniors, were asked not to enter the conference room with their mobile phones.

Earlier, the ban was imposed only at review meetings chaired by the chief minister.

At a function where revenue officials were provided free laptops here on Wednesday mobile phones were not allowed at the venue.

Now, UP government ministers and senior officials will have to deposit their phones at a designated counter and a token would be issued which could later be exchanged for their mobile phones.

Officials explained that the chief minister wanted all ministers and top officers to focus more on issues that are discussed in the key meetings instead of getting distracted due to mobile phones.

Recent media reports claimed that the chief minister was irked by some of his ministers chatting on WhatsApp during meetings, after which a direction in this regard was issued by his office.

The decision also safeguards against the rising threat of cyber hacking and electronic espionage, the officials said.

Ministers were earlier allowed to bring mobile phones but had to keep them in silent mode.

Instructions were also issued Thursday to name all the auditoriums and meeting rooms, and remove hoardings, banners and pamphlets in the vicinity of Vidhan Bhawan and Lok Bhawan, which houses the office of the chief minister and senior secretaries of various departments.

The statement also said, "E-office system should be implemented at all the departments and offices. All the service-related issues should be disposed of in a timely manner."

A list of officials and staff who indulge in corrupt and nefarious activities should be prepared, it said.

Efforts should also be made to effectively dispose of pending cases in the courts, the statement said, adding that complaints should be redressed on merit basis. ​