UP Govt Deploys Over 200 Buses to Ferry Migrant Labourers to Their Destination

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government arranged buses to ferry stranded people and migrant workers who have been walking hundreds of kilometres from border areas to reach their homes in different parts of the state.

Taking cognizance of media reports concerning the migrant workers who have been rendered jobless due to 21-day nationwide lockdown and have decided to walk back to their homes, the state authorities swung into action.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Managing Director, Raj Shekhar ordered District Magistrates and Police Chiefs of various districts to ensure smooth passes of these buses. Over 200 UPSRTC buses were deployed to ferry stranded people from border areas in the NCR region and these buses would operate every two hours on March 28 and 29.

Officials have urged the District Magistrates that the ferried passengers should be medically examined for coronavirus at their destination and a detailed record including their names, address and phone numbers should be maintained for further monitoring and supervision. To ensure proper nutrition, the state government has also made arrangements for food and water for the passengers across several bus depots in the state.

Meanwhile, several buses stationed at UP borders have already left for various destinations in the state with the stranded labourers. The efforts were made possible following an emergency call by the state government to the drivers and conductors of UPSRTC.

India on Friday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases so far in a single day, taking its total to 873. The death toll has climbed to 19, stated the health ministry.

