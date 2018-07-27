GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UP Govt Gives Nod To Prosecute Azam Khan For CRPF Comment

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 27, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
File photo of former UP minister Azam Khan
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has given the nod to prosecute senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against CRPF personnel last year.

Speaking to media, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Sudha Singh said, “The prosecution sanction has been given by the state government in the matter. Now a charge sheet will be filed against Azam Khan under IPC sections 153 A.”

The case against Azam Khan was lodged in this regard under sections 153A and 505 of the IPC.

The maximum punishment in each of the sections amounts to three years of imprisonment or fine or both.

The FIR against Mr Khan was lodged on the complaint of former BJP lawmaker Shiv Bahadur Saxena's son Akash Saxena for his statement in June last year which allegedly said, "Women terrorists were chopping off the private parts of the security personnel to send across a strong message which should leave the entire country ashamed."

This was allegedly said in an apparent reference to a Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in Sukma district of Chhattishgarh in April 2017 in which 25 CRPF personnel had been killed. The Maoists had allegedly mutilated the bodies of the soldiers.

On the other hand, the Income Tax department has also initiated a probe against Khan after recommendation from Governor Ram Naik. In 2016, a Congress leader Faisal Lala had written a letter to Governor Ram Naik and had alleged that Azam Khan had exchanged his black money in demonetised notes from the District Cooperative Bank branch in Jauhar University.

Speaking to media, Deputy Commissioner (Vigilance), Income Tax Department, MK Pandey said, “The allegations made by Faisal Lala in his letter are being investigated and if found true then proper action will be taken.”

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
