UP Government to Set up ATS Units in 12 Districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended the establishment of 12 units of ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) simultaneously in the State to crack down on terrorism and related activities in the State. A proposal to further strengthen the ATS is also proposed with the team equipped with more state-of-the-art resources as well as increasing the number of employees and officers.

ATS units will be established in 10 sensitive districts. In these, ATS units or commando training centres will be set up at Meerut, Aligarh, Shravasti, Bahraich, Greater Noida (Jewar Airport), Azamgarh (nearby airport), Kanpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Deoband in Saharanpur.

The land has been allotted in the respective districts for setting up the units and action is going on for the construction of buildings. Apart from this, land allotment is likely to happen soon for the setting up of ATS units in Varanasi and Jhansi.

According to the instructions of the government, to make ATS more effective, new field units of ATS have been established at Bahraich and Shravasti on the Indo-Nepal border.

The ATS arrested 69 terrorists belonging to various terrorist organisations such as ISIS, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, JMB, ABT/Bangladesh, Babbar Khalsa. They also tracked ISI spies, Naxal, terror funding and fake Indian currencies and arrested 216 people accused of various offences.

Many accused people have been arrested while busting the syndicate that lured deaf students and people from the weaker income groups to convert with the lure of money, job and marriage.

On January 16, the ATS arrested and sent 18 accused, including three Chinese nationals, to jail for activating fake mobile sim cards based on coded forms. This case is related to scams as well as anti-national activities, which are being investigated deeply.

