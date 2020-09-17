UP Governor Formally Renames Manduadih Station as Banaras Railway Station in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has formally renamed Varanasi's Manduadih Railway Station as ‘Banaras Railway Station', after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs of the central government previously.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Thursday released the copy of the notification which was issued by the principal secretary (PWD) Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, the Times of India reported.

Manduadih Railway Station has been renamed as Banaras, tweets Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA Varanasi North pic.twitter.com/0395MLsh4L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 17, 2020

Gokarn said the formal renaming of the Manduadih Railway Station as the Banaras Railway Station was done by the governor on September 16, 2020. The notification was issued in view of the NOC given by the Central government on March 31, 2020.

He said the the court of ministry of railway and railway board would further complete process of renaming of the railway station in Varanasi.