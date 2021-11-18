CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » UP Governor Meets Mayawati, Offers Condolences on Her Mother's Death
UP Governor Meets Mayawati, Offers Condolences on Her Mother's Death

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former CM of UP Mayawati (File photo/PTI)

Mayawati's mother Ramrati, 92, had died on Saturday at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited the residence of BSP president Mayawati here on Thursday and offered her condolences on the death of the former chief minister's mother recently. Mayawati's mother Ramrati, 92, had died on Saturday at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment.

"On the death of the mother of former chief minister and BSP president Mayawati, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel met her at her Lucknow residence and extended condolences," BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Misra said in a tweet. About a year ago, Mayawati's father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95.

first published:November 18, 2021, 15:17 IST