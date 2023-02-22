UP Govt Allocates Rs 2,250 Crore for Police, Says Drastic Fall in Crime in Recent Years

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday earmarked more than Rs 2,250 crore for the police department and said crime has come down drastically in the state in 2022 as compared to 2016 when the Samajwadi Party was in power.

The budgetary allocation is aimed at strengthening the state’s law and order system by providing accommodation facilities for police officers and employees on the one hand and allowing commissionerate offices to operate on their own lands.

Presenting the state’s budget for financial year 2023-24, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told the Assembly that the priority of the government was to prepare the police force to face challenges before law and order in an effective way.

He said as compared to 2016, the incidents of crime saw a downward trend in the year 2022.

There has been a decrease of 79.83 per cent in cases of dacoity, 63.49 per cent in robbery, 33.89 per cent in murder, 53.22 per cent in ’balwa’ (ruckus), 17.22 per cent in theft and 44 per cent in kidnapping for ransom from January 2022 to November 2022, compared to the year 2016.

There has been a decrease of 15.81 per cent in dowry deaths, 21.24 per cent in rape, and 9.17 per cent in kidnapping in crimes against women during this period, he said.

The minister said 3,41,236 complaints related to illegal encroachment have been received on the anti-land mafia portal in the state, out of which 3,39,552 have been resolved. Under the campaign, a total area of 68,841.03 hectares has been freed from illegal encroachment.

He said 23,920 revenue cases, 923 civil cases and 4,504 FIRs have been registered in the state while 776 encroachers have been identified as land mafia and currently 189 land mafia are lodged in jail.

”For the prevention of cybercrime, cybercrime police stations have been established in each zone of the state. Cyber help desks (1531) have been established at all police stations of the state. Basic cyber forensic labs are being set up at regional headquarters and advanced digital cyber forensic labs at police headquarters,” he said.

The budget provides for a financial aid of Rs 17.96 crore to the dependents of 73 martyrs/deceased personnel who died while serving in the Central Para Military Forces/Para Military Forces of other states or the Indian Army, and the natives of the state of Uttar Pradesh who died in the line of duty.

Rs 850 crore has been proposed for the arrangement of newly created Police Commissionerate’s office and non-residential buildings etc. With this, the Police Commissionerate system implemented in various cities will gain momentum, the minister said.

”With this amount, police departments will be able to construct offices on their own land in cities with police commissionerate systems instead of renting space as they do now. They will be able to use this amount for the construction of offices and other facilities according to their requirements,” Khanna said.

Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to provide residential facilities for the officers and employees of the police department and Rs 400 crore for providing residential facilities (urban areas) to the officers/employees of the police department in the state.

For the strengthening of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for the purchase of new vehicles.

