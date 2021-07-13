CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Govt Allows 50% of Police Stations to Be Headed by Sub-inspectors
1-MIN READ

UP Govt Allows 50% of Police Stations to Be Headed by Sub-inspectors

Image for representation

The fresh order will pave the way for posting more SIs as head of police stations.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that sub-inspectors (SI) can now be made station house officers (SHOs) in half of all police stations in the state relaxing an earlier order of allocating only 33 per cent.

In a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that earlier inspectors were posted as SHOs in two-thirds of police stations and SIs in the remaining one-third.

But now, the policy has been relaxed to enhance the morale of hardworking and efficient police personnel, the letter stated. “Now, sub-inspectors can be posted in 50 per cent police stations as SHOs," the directive said.

July 13, 2021