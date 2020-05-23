UP Govt Allows Sale of High-end Liquor Brands in Shopping Malls

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the sale of some types of liquor in malls, an official said on Saturday.

The Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Excise (Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020, paving the way for sale of certain categories of liquors in malls within the state, Excise Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said in a statement here.

Bhoosreddy said so far foreign liquor was being sold only in retail shops and model shops.

"Earlier there was no provision for sale of foreign liquor in malls. Licenses in form FL-4-C will be granted for retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in malls. These vends will be in addition to the existing shops," he added.

The principal secretary said the license for selling liquor in malls can be obtained by any eligible person, company, partnership firm, proprietary firm or society.

The mall in which such vends can open, should have a minimum plinth area of 10,000 square feet and it includes departmental stores, super markets or hybrid hyper markets, he explained.

The premium retail vend should have at least 500 square feet carpet area and provide customers the facility to walk in the shops and select his/her choice of brand from the shelves. It has to be air conditioned and be well decorated with shelves so that various brands are displayed in shelves with a systematic layout plan," Bhoosreddy said.

The premium retail vends can sell only those categories of foreign liquor which have been authorized by the Excise Commissioner, he said, adding that consumption of alcohol on the premises of the vend will not be allowed.

The premium retail vend can sell only -- imported foreign liquor brands (BIO), IMFL brands of scotch or above category, all categories of Brandi, Gin and Wine, brands of Vodka and Rum with MRP of more than Rs 700 and above, and brands of Beer with MRP of more than Rs160 per can of 500 ml or equivalent.

"Keeping in view the increasing trend of shopping in malls, the rules have been framed allowing sale of premium brands of liquor in malls. These vends will give choice and provide access to wide variety of liquor brands both Indian and imported to liquor connoisseurs, besides giving a better shopping experience," Bhoosreddy said in the statement.